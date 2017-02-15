U.S.-led Power Africa initiative to invest US$1 billion in Nigeria for energy including hydropower

ABUJA, Nigeria
Nigeria

Power Africa and Trade Africa Coordinator, Andrew Herscowitz, announced on Feb. 14 during the Abuja Electricity Distribution Co.’s two-day Distribution Company Workshop in Abuja, Nigeria, that the U.S. will invest US$1billion in the country through the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

“Since Power Africa was launched [in 2013], USTDA has committed about $6.5 million in funding for 10 activities supporting Nigeria’s energy sector, which could leverage up to $2.7 billion in investment,” Herscowitz said.

“I want to stress that Power Africa will continue our work in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa to increase access to electricity. The U.S government’s commitment to Africa’s growth and development remains strong, as was outlined in last year’s bipartisan electricity Africa Act,” he said.

Power Africa is a U.S. government-led initiative, coordinated by the U.S. Agency for International Development, that comprises 12 U.S. government agencies, and a diverse coalition of more than 130 public and private sector partners, including bilateral and multilateral partners, as well as international organizations, civil society organizations, and private sector companies.

According to USTDA, Power Africa is focused on decreasing poverty and advancing economic growth by adding more than 30,000 MW of cleaner, more efficient electricity generation capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa through partnerships with African governments, the private sector and other partners.

According to the 2016 Power Africa annual report, some of the hydropower projects in Africa utilizing Power Africa funds include:

  • Liberia’s 88-MW Mt. Coffee hydropower rehabilitation project;
  • The 124-MW Nkula A hydropower plant rehabilitation in Malawi;
  • Facilitating successful negotiations for small hydropower projects in Rwanda; and
  • Employing an expert to perform tariff benchmark studies for solar, wind, and hydropower generation for the Ethiopian national utility company.

Gregory B. Poindexter

Gregory B. Poindexter is an associate editor for HydroWorld.com. He also provides social media updates via HydroWorld.com's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

