N.C. Attorney General files injunction against Woodlake owners amidst prolonged dam safety concerns

VASS TOWNSHIP, N.C.
Woodlake Dam

The North Carolina Attorney General's Office has filed a court injunction against the German ownership group that owns the damaged Woodlake Dam in an effort to make it pay for dam safety repairs.

The dam is located on the Lower Little River and impounds a 10,000 acre-feet reservoir. The structure was rated as one of the state's largest high-hazard dams in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and inspectors have predicted that a failure could cause at least 3 feet of downstream flooding.

Woodlake Dam's owners -- German investors Ingolf Boex and Illya Steiner, operating as Woodlake CC Corp. -- have previously been directed by a number of agencies to perform repair work.

Thus far, those orders have been ignored, leading North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to pump water from the reservoir behind the dam.

The willingness of the dam's owners to perform repair work was brought into further question in January, when Geosyntec Consultants terminated a contract with Woodlake CC for non-payment of services associated with the rehabilitation project.

The Attorney General's injunction requires Woodlake CC to either pay to fix the dam, or pay to remove it. The owners have 30 days from the injunction's filing on January 27 to submit a written response to the court.

For more dam safety news, visit here.
 

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Brazil to support construction of four new hydropower plants

Brazil has included four hydropower plants among the projects that will receive support as part of the coun...

Hawaiian Electric Companies issue largest clean energy procurement to date; aim to end coal use, replace oil

Last week, the Hawaiian Electric Companies began Hawai‘i’s largest procurement effort for renewable energy ...

World’s largest hospital solar PV project online now in Aman, Jordan

This week Aman, Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar announced that the 8.2-MW solar PV project that it installe...

SolarEdge founder and co-chairman dies at 54

In a statement, SolarEdge Technologies announced that the company's founder and co-chairman, Guy Sella has ...

BNEF finds that hydrogen’s plunging price could boost its role in a carbon-free future

The cost of producing hydrogen gas with renewables is likely to plummet in the coming decades, making one o...

View All

EVENTS

The Growth of Battery Storage for the Off-Grid/Mini-Grid Market: Wh...

Battery energy storage costs are falling quickly and those cost reductio...

EVs and beyond: Power generation innovations advancing the energy i...

From electric vehicles and vehicle-to-grid technology, to microgrids and...

Increasing Production & Revenues of Utility-Scale Solar Installatio...

Adding DC-coupled solar plus storage to existing or new utility scale so...

VIEW ALL

Michael Harris

Michael Harris is Associate Editor for HydroWorld.com. He also provides social media updates via HydroWorld.com's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go