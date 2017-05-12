Westar Energy Signs Agreement to Help Give C&I Companies Access to 250-MW Wind Farm

Kansas utility Westar Energy recently signed an agreement that will provide commercial and industrial entities access to power purchase agreements (PPA) for a 250-MW wind farm project.

INTL FCStone Inc. subsidiary INTL FCStone Financial’s FCM Division will administer aggregation, contracting and professional management services for the wind farm development.

“This arrangement establishes [PPAs] that will allow for smaller increments of subscription while still taking advantage of economies of scale and active management,” Shane Mathis, senior vice president with INTL FCStone Financial Inc.’s FCM Division, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled by the prospect of integrating our risk management services into the energy procurement process at this level.”

FCM Division is offering educational seminars to help companies identify and overcome obstacles in evaluating renewable energy projects.

“By working with INTL FCStone, we are able to combine our areas of expertise to provide access to an appropriately vetted, competitively priced and actively managed renewable [PPA] to move companies closer to their sustainability goals in an economically feasible manner,” John Bridson, senior vice president, generation, at Westar Energy said.

Lead image credit: Joseph Novak | Flickr