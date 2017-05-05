UK University Helps Indian Government Plan Waste-to-energy Plant for New Delhi

waste-to-energy

Researchers from Sheffield Hallam University in the U.K. are working with the Indian government to build a new power plant which will process a third of New Delhi's waste.

Hallam Energy, a research and consultancy group within the university's Materials and Engineering Research Institute (MERI), have consulted on a proposed new waste to energy plant in New Delhi, according to the university.

A feasibility study for the new plant outlines suitable sites and the technology that would be required to develop and process the waste.

The university said that the work is part of the Indian government's Clean India Mission, a national £9 billion (US$11.6 billion) campaign by the government to clean the streets, roads and infrastructure of the country.

Dr. Abhishek Asthana, director of Hallam Energy, and co-leader of the project with Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, said in a statement: "New Delhi is in crisis without serious intervention and a new waste-to-energy plant. At current rates, New Delhi will be producing more than 14,000 metric tons of waste per day by 2024 and would require a landfill site equal to 7 percent of the city's total land, which is completely unfeasible."

Asthana added that the project is due to be completed in 2020 or 2021.

The new plant will process a third of the city's waste (4,000 tons per day) and produce 32 MW of power, according to the university.

Lead image credit: Andrzej Wrotek | Flickr

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Largest Cherokee County wind farm now under construction

After a 23-year wind farm construction hiatus, work on a 2nd Cherokee County wind farm has begun. Developed...

Nine solar projects go live in Georgia

Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, announced that nine solar projects developed with SolA...

Can Italy strike twice?

Italy’s National Energy Strategy aims to increase wind and solar power’s share of gross final energy consum...

Lekela reaches financial close for its West Bakr Wind project

Lekela announced that it has reached financial close on its first wind project in Egypt, West Bakr Win...

Bernie Sanders’ ‘Green New Deal’ aims to have renewables power homes by 2030

Bernie Sanders wants renewable energy to power U.S. homes and vehicles by 2030 -- and he wants to do it by ...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go