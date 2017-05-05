UK University Helps Indian Government Plan Waste-to-energy Plant for New Delhi

Researchers from Sheffield Hallam University in the U.K. are working with the Indian government to build a new power plant which will process a third of New Delhi's waste.

Hallam Energy, a research and consultancy group within the university's Materials and Engineering Research Institute (MERI), have consulted on a proposed new waste to energy plant in New Delhi, according to the university.

A feasibility study for the new plant outlines suitable sites and the technology that would be required to develop and process the waste.

The university said that the work is part of the Indian government's Clean India Mission, a national £9 billion (US$11.6 billion) campaign by the government to clean the streets, roads and infrastructure of the country.

Dr. Abhishek Asthana, director of Hallam Energy, and co-leader of the project with Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, said in a statement: "New Delhi is in crisis without serious intervention and a new waste-to-energy plant. At current rates, New Delhi will be producing more than 14,000 metric tons of waste per day by 2024 and would require a landfill site equal to 7 percent of the city's total land, which is completely unfeasible."

Asthana added that the project is due to be completed in 2020 or 2021.

The new plant will process a third of the city's waste (4,000 tons per day) and produce 32 MW of power, according to the university.

[Native Advertisement]

Lead image credit: Andrzej Wrotek | Flickr