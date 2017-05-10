Tesla’s Solar Roof Is Finally Available to Buy

Tesla

Tesla is opening up its online store for its solar roof tiles Wednesday, Elon Musk said in a message on Twitter. More details—presumably including pricing—will be disclosed shortly. 

Tesla will begin with production of two of the four styles of solar tile unveiled in October: a smooth glass and a textured glass version. The Tuscan and French slate tiles will be available by the end of this year. The company will accept orders from around the world, though overseas deliveries won't begin until next year.

Production will begin at Tesla's Fremont solar plant in California and then shift to its new factory in Buffalo, New York, with additional investments from Tesla's partner, Panasonic.  

The rooftop shingles are virtually indistinguishable from traditional high-end roofing products, with discreet solar cells embedded beneath a glass surface. From most viewing angles, they look just like ordinary shingles, but they allow light to pass through from above onto a standard flat solar cell.

The pricing and efficiency of the solar shingles will determine whether this is a niche product for wealthy homeowners or a more transformative step for the solar industry, said Hugh Bromley, a solar analyst with Bloomberg New Energy Finance. They’ll be economically competitive if priced similar to traditional roofing materials plus the cost of solar panels. 

After Tesla acquired SolarCity in November, Musk said Tesla’s new solar roof product may actually cost less to manufacture and install than a traditional roof—even before savings from the power bill. “Electricity,” Musk said, “is just a bonus.”

©2017 Bloomberg News

Images credit: Tesla

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Company trying to tackle renewable energy curtailment enters European market

This week, Scottish software company Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) announced that it will be expanding into ...

Covering Climate Now signs on more than 170 news outlets

MORE THAN 170 NEWS OUTLETS from around the world have now signed up for Covering Climate Now, a project co-...

Hydro Tasmania accelerating site investigations for pumped storage hydropower

Hydro Tasmania says it is accelerating detailed investigation of three key opportunities for pumped storage...

ABB delivers solar plant at Antarctic research base

The Uruguayan government agency Instituto Antarctico Uruguayo (IAU) is collaborating with ABB, Uruguayan ut...

More Tesla solar-panel fire incidents emerge in wake of Walmart suit

One evening last year, David Burek noticed charred wood and a burning smell in his attic, near his young so...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Bloomberg News Editors

Copyright 2018 Bloomberg

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go