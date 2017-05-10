Solar Module Maker SolarWorld Files for Insolvency

file

Amidst harsh price wars in the solar module maker space, Germany-based SolarWorld AG said in a statement that the company is bankrupt. The company statement said that “ongoing price erosion” and mounting debts have resulted in a negative prognosis for the company and that the board members will immediately file for insolvency.

It is unclear what will happen to the company’s affiliates, including the US-based operation based in Oregon.

Over the past 5 years, SolarWorld has filed multiple trade complaints and anti-dumping lawsuits against Chinese PV manufacturers, which resulted in tariffs being put on certain panels that were manufactured in regions of Asia. However, the tariffs were not enough to keep the company afloat.

The topic of cutthroat pricing and unsustainable business practices has been explored by industry expert Paula Mints. In February she explained how PV module prices as low as US 0.25 per watt were impacting the industry in a 3@3 on Solar PV.

“SolarWorld is the latest victim of the ongoing unforgiving pricing environment,” said Mints who added that when companies are trying to compete with prices that do not appropriately reflect cost, the market becomes uncompetitive. She is concerned that when manufacturers fail, innovation is also lost and quality takes a back seat to low-cost.

“In the PV industry and in the current pricing environment, too low prices are forcing manufacturers out of business and also forcing them to cut corners,” she said.

Lead image: Screenshot from SolarWorld website. Credit: SolarWorld.

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Company trying to tackle renewable energy curtailment enters European market

This week, Scottish software company Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) announced that it will be expanding into ...

Covering Climate Now signs on more than 170 news outlets

MORE THAN 170 NEWS OUTLETS from around the world have now signed up for Covering Climate Now, a project co-...

Hydro Tasmania accelerating site investigations for pumped storage hydropower

Hydro Tasmania says it is accelerating detailed investigation of three key opportunities for pumped storage...

ABB delivers solar plant at Antarctic research base

The Uruguayan government agency Instituto Antarctico Uruguayo (IAU) is collaborating with ABB, Uruguayan ut...

More Tesla solar-panel fire incidents emerge in wake of Walmart suit

One evening last year, David Burek noticed charred wood and a burning smell in his attic, near his young so...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Jennifer Runyon

Jennifer Runyon has been studying and reporting about the world’s transition to clean energy since 2007. As editor of the world’s largest renewable energy publication, Renewable Energy World, she observed, interviewed experts about, and reported on major clean energy milestones including Germany’s explosive growth of solar PV, the formation and development of the U.S. onshore wind industry, the U.K. offshore wind boom, China’s solar manufactur...

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go