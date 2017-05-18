SaskPower, DEEP Geothermal Sign Power Purchase Agreement

SaskPower, the principal electric utility in Saskatchewan, Canada, and DEEP Earth Energy Production Corp. (DEEP) have signed a power purchase agreement that will allow further research into the potential for Saskatchewan’s first geothermal power project.

“We’re proud to continue our work with DEEP to evaluate geothermal’s potential role in our power supply,” SaskPower President and CEO Mike Marsh said in a May 16 statement. “Cleaner electricity options are vital to Saskatchewan’s future, and geothermal power is another option to explore as we work to reach our goal of having 50 percent of our capacity come from renewable power by 2030.”

SaskPower said that the signed agreement allows DEEP to continue a proof-of-concept study to determine the feasibility of a 5-MW project near Estevan, Saskatchewan. The proposed plant would generate renewable, zero emission, baseload power from a hot aquifer three kilometres under the earth’s surface.

“We’re pleased to complete this agreement with SaskPower as another step towards the commencement of Canada's first geothermal power facility in southeast Saskatchewan,” DEEP President and CEO Kirsten Marcia said. “DEEP’s Saskatchewan power facility will launch a brand new clean energy sector for the country, and we anticipate significant job creation during the construction and operation of the facility.”

