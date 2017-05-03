PG&E to Administer $240M for Energy Storage, Renewables Under Self Generation Program

San Francisco-based Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) on Monday said it will administer about $240 million under California’s self-generation incentive program (SGIP) to help customers install energy storage, renewables and other energy technologies.

The funding is allocated through the end of 2019, PG&E said.

According to the utility, 79 percent of the incentives under SGIP are now allocated for energy storage, with approximately 13 percent of this available for residential projects. For energy storage projects, PG&E said it prioritizes applications that pair energy storage with a renewable generator. The remaining 21 percent of SGIP is allocated for other resources that customers can install to generate energy, such as wind turbines, fuel cells and internal combustion engines that use biogas.

"Incentives for energy technologies offered through the statewide self-generation incentive program allow our customers to have choice and control over their energy,” PG&E Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions Aaron Johnson said in a May 1 statement. “We applaud California's direction allocating nearly 80 percent of the program to energy storage, a growing resource as we continue integrating distributed energy resources for the energy grid of the future.”

The total SGIP incentive budget authorized through 2019 is about $566.7 million, according to the California Public Utility Commission website. Of that total, about $390.8 million is slated for large-scale storage (>10 kW) and $57.4 million is slated for small residential storage ( < 10 kW).

