US Energy Storage Caucus Launched to Educate Congress

U.S. Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) yesterday launched the Advanced Energy Storage Caucus in Congress to educate Members of Congress regarding the benefits of storage to the U.S. electric system and investigate ways to accelerate job growth and investment in U.S. advanced energy storage industries.

The Energy Storage Association (ESA) said that Collins and Takano were joined for the launch by executives from leading utilities, developers, and manufacturers of storage technologies, including AES Energy Storage, S&C Electric, Stem Inc., and National Grid.

In addition, the caucus will periodically brief members of Congress on how energy storage is reshaping the way electricity is generated, distributed, and consumed, and how policy can remove impediments to greater use of battery storage.

"We need bipartisan solutions to help address our aging energy infrastructure," Collins said in a statement. “Energy storage technology will grow our economy and make sure American businesses can compete around the globe.”

[Native Advertisement]