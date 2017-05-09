US Energy Storage Caucus Launched to Educate Congress

energy storage

U.S. Reps. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.) yesterday launched the Advanced Energy Storage Caucus in Congress to educate Members of Congress regarding the benefits of storage to the U.S. electric system and investigate ways to accelerate job growth and investment in U.S. advanced energy storage industries.

The Energy Storage Association (ESA) said that Collins and Takano were joined for the launch by executives from leading utilities, developers, and manufacturers of storage technologies, including AES Energy Storage, S&C Electric, Stem Inc., and National Grid.

In addition, the caucus will periodically brief members of Congress on how energy storage is reshaping the way electricity is generated, distributed, and consumed, and how policy can remove impediments to greater use of battery storage.

"We need bipartisan solutions to help address our aging energy infrastructure," Collins said in a statement. “Energy storage technology will grow our economy and make sure American businesses can compete around the globe.”

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Company trying to tackle renewable energy curtailment enters European market

This week, Scottish software company Smarter Grid Solutions (SGS) announced that it will be expanding into ...

Covering Climate Now signs on more than 170 news outlets

MORE THAN 170 NEWS OUTLETS from around the world have now signed up for Covering Climate Now, a project co-...

Hydro Tasmania accelerating site investigations for pumped storage hydropower

Hydro Tasmania says it is accelerating detailed investigation of three key opportunities for pumped storage...

ABB delivers solar plant at Antarctic research base

The Uruguayan government agency Instituto Antarctico Uruguayo (IAU) is collaborating with ABB, Uruguayan ut...

More Tesla solar-panel fire incidents emerge in wake of Walmart suit

One evening last year, David Burek noticed charred wood and a burning smell in his attic, near his young so...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go