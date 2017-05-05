New Solar Plane Completes First Test Flight in Switzerland

The team behind the SolarStratos solar airplane project had a successful test flight yesterday.

Bertrand Piccard, pilot of the Solar Impulse 2, which circled the globe for the first time last year, congratulated the team on Twitter.

According to the SolarStratos website, the solar airplane has a length of 8.5 meters and wingspan of 24.9 meters. It is power by solar cells and a 20-kW lithium-ion battery.

Here’s what others had to say about the flight:

The project @SolarStratos took to the air for the first time this morning in Payerne, #Switzerland! 🛩☀️🇨🇭 #SolarStratos pic.twitter.com/lxdtvA6LsZ [Native Advertisement] — House of Switzerland (@HofSwitzerland) May 5, 2017