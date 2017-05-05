Japanese Firm Acquires Stake in Ormat

geothermal

Japanese firm ORIX Corp. will acquire an approximately $627 million ownership stake in Nevada-based geothermal company Ormat Technologies, the companies said on May 4.

ORIX will purchase about 11 million shares of Ormat common stock from FIMI ENRG Limited Partnership, FIMI ENRG, L.P., Bronicki Investments, Ltd., and senior members of management, representing an approximately 22 percent ownership position in Ormat.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Ormat to support the company’s expansion in the global geothermal energy market,” Yuichi Nishigori, head of energy and eco services business headquarters of ORIX, said in a statement. “As one of Asia’s leading investors in the renewable energy sector, and with a growing portfolio of renewable energy investments around the world, we recognize the importance of having clean, reliable, baseload power such as that which geothermal provides, and we believe that the geothermal sector has the potential to become an increasingly large component of the world’s overall energy mix.”

The parties expect closing to occur in 3Q17.

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Largest Cherokee County wind farm now under construction

After a 23-year wind farm construction hiatus, work on a 2nd Cherokee County wind farm has begun. Developed...

Nine solar projects go live in Georgia

Duke Energy Renewables, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, announced that nine solar projects developed with SolA...

Can Italy strike twice?

Italy’s National Energy Strategy aims to increase wind and solar power’s share of gross final energy consum...

Lekela reaches financial close for its West Bakr Wind project

Lekela announced that it has reached financial close on its first wind project in Egypt, West Bakr Win...

Bernie Sanders’ ‘Green New Deal’ aims to have renewables power homes by 2030

Bernie Sanders wants renewable energy to power U.S. homes and vehicles by 2030 -- and he wants to do it by ...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go