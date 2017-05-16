EU Association to Help Assess Value of Energy Storage for Transmission System

energy storage

Two new studies, to be performed by the European Association for Storage of Energy (EASE), will help define the current status of activities that link renewable energy to zero-emission electricity transportation, with a focus on energy storage and grid management solutions.

The project “TSO 2020: Electric Transmission and Storage Options along TEN E and TEN T corridors for 2020” received about 11.8 million euros (US$13 million) through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), according to EASE. CEF aims to accelerate investments in the field of trans-European networks in transport, energy and telecommunications.

EASE said that it will work on the studies under the coordination of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Environment, and in partnership with TenneT TSO, Naderlandse Gasunie, Green Planet Real Estate, TU Delft and Stichting Energy Valley. The partner group seeks to assess and value the key role of energy storage in the electricity transmission system by exploiting synergies between storage and transport infrastructure. EASE said the group also will conduct two pilot studies — EnergyStock Pilot and Hydrogen Hub — which will demonstrate clean-power-to-transport trajectories by testing commercial energy storage and grid management technology linked to the COBRAcable high voltage network.

According to EASE, the studies and pilot projects will be completed over two and half years.

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

