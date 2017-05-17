ENGIE to Complete Its First Energy Storage Project in Northern Chile This Year

ENGIE group unit ENGIE Energia Chile will install a 2MW/2MWh energy storage system in Arica, Chile, later this year.

The company selected a lithium-ion battery system from NEC Corp. for the project. NEC subsidiaries NEC Chile and NEC Energy Solutions will cooperate to provide the GSS grid storage solution, which includes the containerized batteries, power conversion system and control system.

“This energy storage project is the first step by ENGIE Energia Chile to establish a new energy storage business, in line with the change of the business strategy of the ENGIE group to invest less in traditional generating technologies and focus mainly on renewable energy," Axel Leveque, general manager of ENGIE Energia Chile, said in a May 9 statement.

According to NEC, the battery system will be connected to an existing substation and will be designed to provide ancillary services, such as spinning reserve and time-shifting, in order to help integrate solar PV and wind projects to the grid.

