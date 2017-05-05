Drone Service Provider Secures First License Agreement for Wind Turbine Blade Inspection in Brazil

drones

Portugal-based Pro-Drone, S.A., a provider of automated drones for wind turbine blade surveys, recently signed its first licensing agreement with Brazilian wind energy company Arth-Wind to provide inspections of wind blades to the Brazilian market.

“Seeing the Pro-Drone system working at location, blew away all our expectations on the search for a technology that would bring speed, safety and confidence on the information retrieved during a survey of a wind turbine’s blades,” Armando Costa Rego, founder of Arth-Wind, said in a statement.

Pro-Drone said it will provide the required payload and control systems, customized web platform, training and assistance, while Arth-Wind will address the customized reporting commercial development and field surveys to Brazilian customers.

André Moura, founder of Pro-Drone, said that “the Brazilian wind turbine market can now enjoy a fast, reliable and cost-effective process to survey the wind turbine’s blades, and with the expertise of the Arth-Wind team those surveys will result in better inspection reports, leading to increases in productivity and lower operating costs of wind turbines.”

Lead image credit: Pro-Drone

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

