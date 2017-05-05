Drone Service Provider Secures First License Agreement for Wind Turbine Blade Inspection in Brazil

Portugal-based Pro-Drone, S.A., a provider of automated drones for wind turbine blade surveys, recently signed its first licensing agreement with Brazilian wind energy company Arth-Wind to provide inspections of wind blades to the Brazilian market.

“Seeing the Pro-Drone system working at location, blew away all our expectations on the search for a technology that would bring speed, safety and confidence on the information retrieved during a survey of a wind turbine’s blades,” Armando Costa Rego, founder of Arth-Wind, said in a statement.

Pro-Drone said it will provide the required payload and control systems, customized web platform, training and assistance, while Arth-Wind will address the customized reporting commercial development and field surveys to Brazilian customers.

André Moura, founder of Pro-Drone, said that “the Brazilian wind turbine market can now enjoy a fast, reliable and cost-effective process to survey the wind turbine’s blades, and with the expertise of the Arth-Wind team those surveys will result in better inspection reports, leading to increases in productivity and lower operating costs of wind turbines.”

Lead image credit: Pro-Drone

