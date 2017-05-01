DONG Energy Puts Marine Management Software to Work for Offshore Wind Hub

DONG Energy last month selected U.K.-based SeaRoc Group’s marine management software solution for a centralized hub for the company's U.K. offshore wind farm construction activities.

SeaRoc said that its SeaPlanner software will be used for DONG Energy’s Marine and Helicopter Coordination Center to centralize, standardize, automate and make equipment easily deployable and support far-offshore projects.

DONG Energy selected SeaPlanner after a detailed tender process.

“Giving the DONG Energy project team the ability to manage multiple sites from a centralized system not only saves a considerable amount of administration time and costs, but it also provides an enhanced level of control and brings project standardization across projects,” Nick Murphy, SeaRoc Group head of operations, said in a statement.

According to SeaRoc, SeaPlanner will be deploying several unmanned communications containers, which will house all equipment required, including antennae, to carry out communications on far-offshore wind farms, including vessel tracking, VHF marine and airband, Tetra, helicopter tracking and crewfinder.

