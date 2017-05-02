California Utility Tops List for Most New Energy Storage in the US for 2016

energy storage

Imperial Irrigation District (IID), a public power and water utility in Southern California, took the No. 1 spot on the Smart Electric Power Alliance’s (SEPA) new Storage Top 10 megawatt list, by adding 30 MW of new storage in 2016.

SEPA last week unveiled two Storage Top 10 lists — one for utilities that added the most new megawatts of storage and one for utilities that added the most new watts per customer.

The Sterling Municipal Light Department, the municipal utility for the town of Sterling, Mass., led the storage list for watts per customer, with 533 watts.

The lists were launched to mark the release of SEPA’s 10th annual Utility Market Survey.

SEPA also released its Utility Solar Top 10 lists, with Southern California Edison (SCE) ranking No. 1 on new megawatts (1,648 MW), and the City of Palo Alto Utilities ranking No. 1 in new solar watts per customer (2,753 watts).  

“One of the reasons we started the Utility Solar Top 10 lists back in 2007 was to highlight the key, but often unrecognized role utilities were taking in putting new solar on the grid,” SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm said in an April 26 statement. “With utility-scale solar now well established as a mainstream power source, we wanted to similarly recognize utilities’ leadership in realizing the full potential of storage to drive critical system changes that will benefit customers and the grid.”

SCE and Commonwealth Edison took the No. 2 and No. 3 positions for storage-annual MW, with 23 MW and 22 MW, respectively. Glasgow EPB and IID took the No. 2 and No. 3 positions for storage-watts-per-customer, with 248 watts and 198 watts, respectively.

