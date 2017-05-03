3@3 on Solar PV: US Manufacturing, Module Pricing, Tesla

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today's topics include the slow and steady downfall of U.S. solar manufacturing and how that could effect PV module pricing. We'll also talk Tesla's new solar roof tile and consider how the planned manufacturing facility in Buffalo, NY is progressing. 

For Further Reading:

Is the Suniva Bankruptcy a Canary in the Coal Mine for Solar?

Solar Module Maker SolarWorld Files for Insolvency

Tesla’s Solar Roof Is Finally Available to Buy

Don't miss Paula Mints' latest report, available at a discounted price through Renewable Energy World: Photovoltaic Manufacturer Capacity, Shipments, Price & Revenues 2016/2017

