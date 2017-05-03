3@3 on Solar PV: Unprofitability, Failure and Economically Challenged Business Models

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics explore the fallacy of unbridled optimism in the solar industry and why these past two weeks have been fraught with company failures. Check it out.



Related Links:

Solar Module Maker Suniva Files for Bankruptcy

Is the Suniva Bankruptcy a Canary in the Coal Mine for Solar?

SPV Market Reserach Solar Flare Report - Current Issue (with deep analysis of Sungevity, SolarCity, Suniva, Yingli, REC Solar, Spruce Financial. The short list of un-profitable, failed and economically or business-model challenged companies, many of which have recently laid off employees.)

[Native Advertisement]