3@3 on Solar PV: Unprofitability, Failure and Economically Challenged Business Models

The fallacy of unbridled optimism.

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics explore the fallacy of unbridled optimism in the solar industry and why these past two weeks have been fraught with company failures. Check it out.

Related Links:

Solar Module Maker Suniva Files for Bankruptcy

Is the Suniva Bankruptcy a Canary in the Coal Mine for Solar?

SPV Market Reserach Solar Flare Report - Current Issue (with deep analysis of Sungevity, SolarCity, Suniva, Yingli, REC Solar, Spruce Financial. The short list of un-profitable, failed and economically or business-model challenged companies, many of which have recently laid off employees.)

 

Jennifer Runyon

Jennifer Runyon has been studying and reporting about the world’s transition to clean energy since 2007. As editor of the world’s largest renewable energy publication, Renewable Energy World, she observed, interviewed experts about, and reported on major clean energy milestones including Germany’s explosive growth of solar PV, the formation and development of the U.S. onshore wind industry, the U.K. offshore wind boom, China’s solar manufactur...

