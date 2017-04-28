Toshiba Completes First Retrofit from Coal to Biomass at Plant in Japan

biomass

Toshiba Corp. on Thursday said it has started commercial operation of a newly retrofitted coal plant in Fukuoka prefecture, Japan, that can burn biomass fuel.

The 50-MW Mikawa power plant, operated by Toshiba subsidiary SIGMA POWER Ariake Corp., has been equipped to burn biomass in a circulating fluidized bed boiler, and can handle a variety of fuels.

“We are pleased to commission our very first eco-friendly biomass power plant,” Takao Konishi, vice president of the thermal & hydro power systems & services div. in Toshiba’s Energy Systems & Solutions Company, said. “We are building a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly power technologies, from renewables through to carbon capture, and we also continue to test and develop leading-edge steam turbines and generators that offer higher efficiency and improved performance.”

Toshiba said that the plant will be fueled with palm kernel shells, the fibrous parts left after extracting oil in palm oil mills. SIGMA will import 0.2 million tons of the shells, mainly from Indonesia.

Lead image credit: Toshiba

