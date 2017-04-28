ENGIE Co-locates Energy Storage with Solar-Wind Hybrid Plant in Brazil

French utility ENGIE is moving ahead with plans to co-locate a fully-integrated 1-MW/4-MWh battery storage system with more than 5-MW of wind and solar generation capacities at a substation in Tubarao, Brazil.

Northern Power Systems said it will work with Eos Energy Storage and ENGIE to install the system, which will combine the Eos Aurora battery with Northern Power’s FlexPhase power conversion technology and intelligent controls.

“In order to further develop the penetration of wind and solar, that are both intermittent sources of energy, and provide them as a stable green baseload product to our clients, we need storage,” Raphael Schoentgen Research & Technology Director at ENGIE, said in an April 18 statement. “We are therefore exploring many options available in the market. The integrated battery system from Eos and Northern represents a combination of a new promising Zinc-based energy storage solution and a new digital-based piloting system, which are attractive both from a cost and performance perspective.”

Northern Power said that project construction will begin this summer.

Lead image credit: Carla Wosniak | Flickr

