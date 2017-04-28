ENGIE Co-locates Energy Storage with Solar-Wind Hybrid Plant in Brazil

energy storage

French utility ENGIE is moving ahead with plans to co-locate a fully-integrated 1-MW/4-MWh battery storage system with more than 5-MW of wind and solar generation capacities at a substation in Tubarao, Brazil. 

Northern Power Systems said it will work with Eos Energy Storage and ENGIE to install the system, which will combine the Eos Aurora battery with Northern Power’s FlexPhase power conversion technology and intelligent controls.

“In order to further develop the penetration of wind and solar, that are both intermittent sources of energy, and provide them as a stable green baseload product to our clients, we need storage,” Raphael Schoentgen Research & Technology Director at ENGIE, said in an April 18 statement. “We are therefore exploring many options available in the market. The integrated battery system from Eos and Northern represents a combination of a new promising Zinc-based energy storage solution and a new digital-based piloting system, which are attractive both from a cost and performance perspective.”

Northern Power said that project construction will begin this summer.

Lead image credit: Carla Wosniak | Flickr

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Softbank invests $110M in new energy storage system

Energy Vault, the creator of a new way to perform utility-scale energy storage, announced that SoftBank Vi...

The energy transition is underway: 10 charts tell the story

The renewable energy transition promises to reduce carbon emissions, but it’s happening at different speeds...

ARENA to provide $40 million funding for South Australia’s first pumped hydro plant

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), on behalf of the Australian government, has announced up to...

Stanford researchers develop technology to harness energy from mixing of freshwater and seawater

A new battery made from affordable and durable materials generates energy from places where salt and fresh ...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go