First Electricity Delivered from Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm

Up to 6,000 homes in the U.K. are now receiving electricity from the first producing wind turbine on Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm. When fully operational later in 2017 the offshore wind power farm will provide electricity to over 400,000 homes.

After a successful installation of the first wind turbine in early January, operator Statoil and partners Masdar and Statkraft were able to set the first turbine in production on Feb. 7, delivering electricity to UK National Grid.

67 foundations were installed on the Dudgeon Bank last year, along with the cables and the offshore substation that collects the power generated by the wind turbines.

This work involved as much as 2,000 vessel days and almost the same number is anticipated this year for the installation of turbines.

The Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm site is located 32 km offshore Norfolk, UK and, and is 20 km east of the Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm, where Statoil currently holds a 40 percent share. The Dudgeon Offshore Wind farm consists of 67 6-MW wind turbine generators with a total installed capacity of 402 MW producing 1.73 TWh/year — equivalent to the consumption of more than 400,000 UK households.

The GBP 1.5 billion Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm project is part of Statoil’s strategy is to gradually complement the oil and gas portfolio with profitable renewable energy and other low-carbon solutions.

The installation of the remaining 66 wind turbine generators is expected to be completed by 4Q17, when the wind farm will be fully operational.

Statoil is a major investor in the UK energy sector, and pursues a broad range of activities relating to energy production and sales in Britain, including the Mariner oil development offshore Aberdeen, the largest investment on the UK continental shelf in a decade. Statoil is a leading supplier of natural gas to UK providing more than 20 percent of the total gas demand.

Together with its partners, Statoil is developing an offshore wind portfolio with the capacity of providing over 1 million homes in Europe with renewable energy.

In 2016 Statoil acquired 50 percent of the Arkona offshore wind farm in Germany, which will come in production in 2019. Statoil was also declared the provisional winner of the U.S. government’s wind lease sale offshore New York at the end of 2016.