Utilities to Third-Party Developers: Don’t Build Solutions to Non-existent Problems

utilities

Of the more than 500 exhibitors at DistribuTECH this week in San Diego, a good percentage of them are showcasing their cutting edge tools and services that will help utilities better manage energy on the grid and/or better manage their own T&D operations. Many of these third-party developers are hoping to offer solutions to the challenges utilities face with the increasing number of distributed energy resources on the grid, including solar PV and battery energy storage.

However, in a session on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Energy Storage: Investing in a Dynamic Grid, executives from Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Pacific Gas & Electric advised third-party solution providers to be wary of trying to provide solutions to problems that don’t exist.

It’s important for developers to work on solutions that align with what utilities actually need one executive said. There are a lot of interesting tools but the challenge is that some of them are a solution looking for a problem, said another.

Being willing to share new technology risk is also key. While there is a lot of cool equipment, tools and software out there, utilities acknowledged, if the third-party provider isn’t willing to take on some of the risk in deploying it, they are more likely to skip over it, they said. The journey to the grid of the future, what some are calling grid 3.0, is not a journey that utilities want to go on alone, they explained.

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Brazil to support construction of four new hydropower plants

Brazil has included four hydropower plants among the projects that will receive support as part of the coun...

Hawaiian Electric Companies issue largest clean energy procurement to date; aim to end coal use, replace oil

Last week, the Hawaiian Electric Companies began Hawai‘i’s largest procurement effort for renewable energy ...

World’s largest hospital solar PV project online now in Aman, Jordan

This week Aman, Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar announced that the 8.2-MW solar PV project that it installe...

SolarEdge founder and co-chairman dies at 54

In a statement, SolarEdge Technologies announced that the company's founder and co-chairman, Guy Sella has ...

BNEF finds that hydrogen’s plunging price could boost its role in a carbon-free future

The cost of producing hydrogen gas with renewables is likely to plummet in the coming decades, making one o...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Jennifer Runyon

Jennifer Runyon has been studying and reporting about the world’s transition to clean energy since 2007. As editor of the world’s largest renewable energy publication, Renewable Energy World, she observed, interviewed experts about, and reported on major clean energy milestones including Germany’s explosive growth of solar PV, the formation and development of the U.S. onshore wind industry, the U.K. offshore wind boom, China’s solar manufactur...

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go