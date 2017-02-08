Texas Electric Co-op Anchors DOE-funded Distributed Solar, Storage Demonstration Project

solar

Texas-based Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) will take part in a distributed solar and energy storage demonstration project funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) SunShot Initiative.

DOE has awarded $3.24 million to support the project, which will be led by Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) and partners Opus One Solutions and GridBright.

Texas Electric Cooperatives Inc. (TEC) last week said it will work with AMS to install a 200-kWh energy storage system at TEC’s distribution center in Georgetown, Texas, to support training and education for its 75 member agencies.

“Texas is the new frontier for integrating renewable energy into the electric grid,” said AMS CEO Susan Kennedy in a Feb. 2 statement. “The enormous penetration of wind and solar in Texas has created significant challenges in managing the distribution grid. PEC is taking on a challenge the whole country is facing.”

PEC’s chief strategy officer, Peter Muhoro, said that the project will demonstrate “end-to-end optimization of [distributed energy resources] and give distribution operators the situational awareness and control needed to maintain grid reliability.”

According to AMS, the technology partners will provide solutions that manage fleets of distributed solar and other DERs in order to maximize the economic value of stored energy behind the meter.

Lead image credit: Steve Rainwater | Flickr

