Solar and Distributed Energy Resource Data Now Integrates with Utility Management System

On Wednesday, February 1 during DistribuTECH, operational intelligence provider OSIsoft and distributed energy storage company Sunverge Energy announced that they have entered into a technology alliance that will enable utilities to integrate data from Sunverge’s residential storage systems directly into OSIsoft’s PI System.

The new alliance streamlines data management and ultimately paves the way for a more agile, distributed grid by making it easier for utilities to “see” and utilize the edge-of-the-grid data generated by the Sunverge systems in the context of their overall operations, according to the companies.

Sunverge’s energy storage system combines batteries, power electronics, and multiple energy inputs in a UL-certified appliance controlled by the Sunverge energy management software.

OSIsoft’s PI System is used by more than 1,000 utilities and grid operators. It captures real-time data from assets like sensors, solar panels and transformers and serves it up to engineers, executives and others so they can cut costs, predict equipment failures or make strategic decisions. The PI System can be found inside utility-scale solar plants, offshore wind farms, nuclear plants and microgrids everywhere. Worldwide, PI System servers manage over 1.5 billion sensor-based data streams.

Ken Munson, CEO of Sunverge Energy said in a press release that the partnership with OSISoft is an advancement “toward the next-generation grid.”

“Our robust and secure platform creates a unified view of all the home load data Sunverge tracks, along with data from OSIsoft’s sensors and other field assets, bridging the gap between the “edge” of the grid and its core.”

Martin Otterson, Senior Vice President of Customer Success at OSIsoft said that collaboration is another step along the way of helping utilities recognize solar and energy storage as just another asset on the grid.