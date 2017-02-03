Maine Regulators Issue Decision on Net Metering

net metering

The Maine Public Utilities Commission (PUC) this week approved revisions to the state’s rules on net metering.

"The Commission received many useful comments over the last several months regarding this Rule and all the comments were reviewed and analyzed carefully" noted Commission Chairman Mark Vannoy in a Jan. 31 statement. "The resulting rule a) grandfathers existing customers for fifteen years, b) for new entrants it locks in the phase down level, at the year in which they enter, for 15 years, and c) maintains incentive margins consistent with the declining costs of solar technology."

The PUC decision focuses on residential rooftop solar. Major components of the decision include:

  1. Grandfathering of existing net metering customers. All existing customers and new customer installations that occur prior to Jan. 1, 2018, will be grandfathered for 15 years. Those customers will receive the current incentives and terms as they exist today.
  2. Grandfathering of new entrants to net metering. As new customers sign up over the next 10 years, netting of the transmission and distribution (T&D) portion of the bill will be gradually decreased to reflect reductions in the costs of small renewable generation technology. For example, in year 1 NEB customers will receive the full value of the supply portion, and 90 percent of the T&D portion for each year of the 15 years.
  3. Maintaining incentive levels. The incentives to net metering customers under the new rule should not change the length of time it takes for a customer to recoup their investment. The estimated payback for new installations will be similar to what it has been historically. For a customer installation signed in year one, the full incentive for supply and 90 percent of the incentive for T&D is received for 15 years. As the cost of technology declines, the incentive for T&D also declines for new entrants. For a new customer installation in year two, for example, the cost of the solar panels will have declined but the incentive will also decline to 80 percent for T&D and the full incentive for supply.
  4. Renewable energy credit (REC)-based revenue stream. The new rule allows net metering customer to choose to monetize the value of their solar generation and receive a credit for that value. Net metered installations will be automatically classified as a Maine Class I Renewable Resource.

The PUC said that it decided not to address larger scaled projects and community projects as part of the net metering rules to ensure the PUC stayed within its regulatory function, and in light of legislative initiatives in these areas.

Lead image credit: Bernd Sieker | Flickr

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Trump says he’s unwilling to risk US energy wealth for windmill ‘dreams’

President Donald Trump said he was not willing to sacrifice the abundant fossil energy wealth of the U.S. o...

Brazil to support construction of four new hydropower plants

Brazil has included four hydropower plants among the projects that will receive support as part of the coun...

Hawaiian Electric Companies issue largest clean energy procurement to date; aim to end coal use, replace oil

Last week, the Hawaiian Electric Companies began Hawai‘i’s largest procurement effort for renewable energy ...

World’s largest hospital solar PV project online now in Aman, Jordan

This week Aman, Jordan-based Philadelphia Solar announced that the 8.2-MW solar PV project that it installe...

SolarEdge founder and co-chairman dies at 54

In a statement, SolarEdge Technologies announced that the company's founder and co-chairman, Guy Sella has ...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go