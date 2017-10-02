Bill Could Bring Pumped-storage to Oahu

HONOLULU
pumped-storage

A bill introduced to Hawaii's State House could lead to the addition of a pumped-storage hydropower plant to the Nuuanu reservoir.

The legislation — officially House Bill 635 — was introduced by Rep. Ryan Yamane and would allocate up to $6.4 million in special purpose revenue bonds to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply and Hawaiian Electric Co.

The money would be used to upgrade Nuuanu Dam No. 4 to meet state dam safety standards, allowing it to serve as part of the proposed hydropower project.

If approved, the bill is set to become effective July 1.

Nuuanu is one of several untapped reservoirs that could, according to some experts, provide between 100 MW and 200 MW of cumulative pumped-storage capacity on the island of Oahu alone.

Nuaanu Dam is an earthen dam built in the early 1900s on Nuuanu Stream, northeast of Honolulu. The dam was rebuilt in the 1930s and now stands 66-feet tall, with a maximum storage capacity of 3,600 acre-feet.

This article was originally published by HydroWorld.com and was republished with permission.
 

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

220-MW Grady Wind power facility in New Mexico now operational

New Mexico’s newest wind power facility is now up and running. Pattern Energy Group 2 LP (Pattern Developme...

New Zealand to receive first ever floating solar

It will be used to supplement electricity from the grid, as well as cogeneration from biogas, which is alre...

Ameren Missouri to bring customers solar energy at night

Ameren Missouri, a unit of Ameren Corp., filed plans with the Missouri Public Service Commission to build t...

Take control of energy usage with LG’s residential solar offerings

In conjunction with North America’s Smart Energy Week, LG Electronics (LG) is underscoring its role as a to...

FERC issues license for 5-MW Grant Lake Hydroelectric Project in Alaska

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in the U.S. has issued an original operating license to Kenai Hydr...

View All

EVENTS

There is no current content available.

VIEW ALL

Michael Harris

Michael Harris is Editor for HydroWorld.com. He also provides social media updates via HydroWorld.com's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go