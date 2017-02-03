3@3 on Solar PV: Solar at $0.25 a Watt explained

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include the price crash in the solar PV manufacturing space and what that means for the industry going forward, plus a discussion of forward pricing; we also review the staggering amount of solar installed in the U.S. in 2016 and the how that relates to jobs in the sector. Check it out.

 

For further reading:

Notes from the Solar Underground: Slippery Slopes — The Trolley Problem, Solar Module Price Choices and Climate Change

US Solar Smashes Records with 95 Percent Growth

US Solar Industry Employment Climbs 25 Percent

Jennifer Runyon

Jennifer Runyon has been studying and reporting about the world’s transition to clean energy since 2007. As editor of the world’s largest renewable energy publication, Renewable Energy World, she observed, interviewed experts about, and reported on major clean energy milestones including Germany’s explosive growth of solar PV, the formation and development of the U.S. onshore wind industry, the U.K. offshore wind boom, China’s solar manufactur...

