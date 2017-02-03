3@3 on Solar PV: Solar at $0.25 a Watt explained

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include the price crash in the solar PV manufacturing space and what that means for the industry going forward, plus a discussion of forward pricing; we also review the staggering amount of solar installed in the U.S. in 2016 and the how that relates to jobs in the sector. Check it out.

For further reading:

