Virginia’s Largest Solar Farm Will Help Power Amazon Operations

Amazon Web Services will purchase power from what will be Virginia’s largest solar farm to power the company’s data centers.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe last week announced that Community Energy Solar will build the 100-MW project, which will be located in south east Virginia in Southampton County.

“Once complete, the new Southampton facility will be the largest solar farm ever constructed in Virginia,” McAuliffe said in a Jan. 25 statement. “The pace of solar deployment has increased exponentially in recent years and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With projects like this, we’re building both the new Virginia economy and a better future for our children.”

Amazon also holds a power purchase agreement for the 80-MW Amazon Solar Farm U.S. East — a Community Energy project — in Accomack County on the Delmarva Peninsula



“Amazon Web Services’ leadership and continued commitment to large scale solar energy is a key catalyst for this exciting new industry in Virginia.” Brent Beerley, executive vice president of Community Energy Solar, said in a statement. “Community Energy Solar is thrilled to join forces again with partners AWS and Dominion for this second project, following the path created with Virginia’s first large-scale solar farm.”

Lead image: The 80-MW Amazon Solar Farm U.S. East. Credit: Community Energy