US Federal Government to Seek Applications for Biomass Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture in February will issue a request for applications for funding of biomass research and development.

Projects funded through the RFA will support the development of sustainable sources of biomass and increase availability of renewable fuels.

According to a notice of intent to issue the RFA, funding under the biomass research and development initiative requires that projects address one of the following areas:

Feedstocks development to address research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities regarding feedstocks and feedstock logistics (including harvest, handling, transport, preprocessing, and storage) relevant to production of raw materials for conversion to biofuels and bio-based products. Biofuels and bio-based products development to address RD&D activities to support development of diverse cost-effective, innovative technologies for the use of cellulosic biomass in the production of biofuels, bioenergy, and bio-based products; and product diversification through technologies relevant to the production of a range of bio-based products (including chemicals, animal feeds, and cogeneration power) that potentially can increase the feasibility of fuel production in a biorefinery. Biofuels development analysis to apply systems evaluation methods that can be used to optimize system performance and market potential and to quantify the project’s impact on sustainability; therefore, successful applications will consider the life-cycle (cradle-to-grave) impacts, including environmental, social, and economic implications that are attributable to the project.

Funding will be provided in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE’s) Bioenergy Technologies Office.

