Geothermal Development Facility Latin America Now Accepting Expressions of Interest

geothermal

The Geothermal Development Facility (GDF) for Latin American this month began accepting expressions of interest (EOI) for funding awards to cover geothermal exploration, drilling and well testing in 10 Latin American countries.

EOIs are due by Feb. 28.

The GDF was launched by the German government’s KfW Development Bank together with the European Union and other partners. A total of $53 million in funding has been made available over 10 years. The fund is the first geothermal risk mitigation facility for Latin America, and covers Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Peru. 

According to the GDF website, activities eligible for funding include:

  • Surface studies to determine optimal locations for reservoir-confirmation wells of geothermal prospects that have previously been identified. Surface studies can include geophysical surveys, as well as supplementary remote sensing, geological, hydrogeological, and/or geochemical surveys, if these are necessary for siting reservoir confirmation wells.
  • Drilling projects at geothermal prospects, including well-testing programs to help confirm and update the conceptual model. In addition, drilling programs may incorporate a feasibility study with the aim of securing financing for siting additional wells.

A call for proposals will follow the EOI phase. Currently, there is no official timeline for when the GDF will initiate the call for proposals.

Lead image credit: U.S. Department of Energy

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Softbank invests $110M in new energy storage system

Energy Vault, the creator of a new way to perform utility-scale energy storage, announced that SoftBank Vi...

The energy transition is underway: 10 charts tell the story

The renewable energy transition promises to reduce carbon emissions, but it’s happening at different speeds...

ARENA to provide $40 million funding for South Australia’s first pumped hydro plant

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), on behalf of the Australian government, has announced up to...

Stanford researchers develop technology to harness energy from mixing of freshwater and seawater

A new battery made from affordable and durable materials generates energy from places where salt and fresh ...

View All

EVENTS

VIEW ALL

Renewable Energy World Editors

Renewable Energy World's network editors help deliver the most comprehensive news coverage of the renewable energy industries. Based in the U.S. and the UK, the team is comprised of editors from Pennwell Corporation's myriad of publications that cover renewable energy.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go