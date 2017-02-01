Energy Storage Fleet Demonstration Completed in Hawaii

energy storage

Testing for the demonstration of a first-of-its-kind energy storage collaborative project in Hawai‘i now is complete.

The customer-sited storage fleet provides 1 MW of storage services across 29 customer sites to accommodate renewable energy resources on the O‘ahu grid.

Stem Inc. provided software-driven storage for the project to act as a virtual power plant. A spokesperson for Stem told Renewable Energy World that the 1-MW resource has up to one hour response to Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) and up to two hours of capacity on a per-site basis, ensuring there is more than enough energy to serve both the customer and the grid.

According to Stem, customers receive access to the company’s PowerScope service, which includes real-time site energy visualization, forecasts and costs. Stem combines that information with data from HECO’s renewable generation monitoring and forecasting so the utility can call on the stored electricity for stability during solar generation variability and peak demand.

“These customer-sited solutions strengthen HECO's renewable planning as we build toward our commitment to a 100-percent clean energy future,” Dora Nakafuji, Hawaiian Electric’s director of renewable energy planning, said in a Jan. 30 statement. “This shows we can scale behind-the-meter energy storage to create a more stable and efficient grid as we provide customers with higher levels of renewable energy to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions.”

The fleet is a collaborative project through Energy Excelerator, a Hawai’i-based startup project of the Pacific International Center for High Technology Research, that provided support funding and a platform to partner with the utility. Stem said that the two companies now can move on to deeper integration of distributed resources on the grid under a new grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, “Sustainable and Holistic Integration of Energy Storage and Solar PV” (SHINES).

Lead image credit: Daniel Ramirez | Flickr

