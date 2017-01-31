EMEC Wins Award for Wave, Tidal Work

European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) announced it won the Marine and Hydro Energy award presented at the Rushlight Awards 2016-17, according to an EMEC press release.

Rushlight Awards were established in 2006 as part of Rushlight Events, by the brand’s London-based parent company, Eventure Media. According to the brand, the awards are designed to promote the development and deployment of clean technologies, innovation and sustainable solutions.

Information was not immediately available on the amount of or the specific companies who entered the direct category for the award.

The ceremony was held on Jan. 25 at the Royal College of Surgeons of England in London, and EMEC’s Client Relationship and Marketing Manager, Eileen Linklater accepted the award, according to EMEC.

Linlater said in part, “It is an honor to be recognized for our role in facilitating innovation, amongst some of the most pioneering cleantech companies around, at a time when UK government commitment to supporting innovation is ramping up.”

EMEC was established in 2003 in Orkney, Scotland, and the organization said it is the first center of its kind in the world to provide developers of both wave and tidal energy converters with purpose-built, accredited open-sea testing facilities.

This article was originally published by HydroWorld.com and was republished with permission.



