EMEC Wins Award for Wave, Tidal Work

LONDON
tidal
Eileen Linklater accepted the Marine and Hydro Energy award at the Rushlight Awards on in London on Jan. 25. Credit: Barney Newman, courtesy of Eventure Media.

European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) announced it won the Marine and Hydro Energy award presented at the Rushlight Awards 2016-17, according to an EMEC press release.

Rushlight Awards were established in 2006 as part of Rushlight Events, by the brand’s London-based parent company, Eventure Media. According to the brand, the awards are designed to promote the development and deployment of clean technologies, innovation and sustainable solutions.

Information was not immediately available on the amount of or the specific companies who entered the direct category for the award.

The ceremony was held on Jan. 25 at the Royal College of Surgeons of England in London, and EMEC’s Client Relationship and Marketing Manager, Eileen Linklater accepted the award, according to EMEC.

Linlater said in part, “It is an honor to be recognized for our role in facilitating innovation, amongst some of the most pioneering cleantech companies around, at a time when UK government commitment to supporting innovation is ramping up.”

EMEC was established in 2003 in Orkney, Scotland, and the organization said it is the first center of its kind in the world to provide developers of both wave and tidal energy converters with purpose-built, accredited open-sea testing facilities.

This article was originally published by HydroWorld.com and was republished with permission.

Untitled Document

Recent Articles

Lekela reaches financial close for its West Bakr Wind project

Lekela announced that it has reached financial close on its first wind project in Egypt, West Bakr Win...

Bernie Sanders’ ‘Green New Deal’ aims to have renewables power homes by 2030

Bernie Sanders wants renewable energy to power U.S. homes and vehicles by 2030 -- and he wants to do it by ...

Ireland’s renewables expansion to attract massive investment says report

Ireland is set to add 5.8 GW of non-hydro renewable power capacity over the next decade to reach a total 9....

The IEA’s hydrogen report doesn’t miss the point. It just buries It.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) recently released a major new report on hydrogen, underscoring the re...

Walmart sues Tesla over fires linked to rooftop solar systems

Walmart Inc. sued Tesla Inc., claiming it failed to live up to industry standards in the installation of so...

View All

EVENTS

VIEW ALL

Gregory B. Poindexter

Gregory B. Poindexter is an associate editor for HydroWorld.com. He also provides social media updates via HydroWorld.com's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

PAST MAGAZINE ISSUE

05/01/2016
Volume 19, Issue 6
Past Issues

STAY CONNECTED

To register for our free
e-Newsletters, subscribe today:
Go