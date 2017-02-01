Electricity Cooperative Association to Demonstrate 200-kWh Energy Storage Project in Texas

An electricity cooperative association in Texas last week said that it will host a 200-kWh energy storage system at its distribution center in Georgetown, Texas, to support training and education for its members.

Texas Electric Cooperatives Inc. (TEC) will partner with Advanced Microgrid Solutions (AMS) on the project. TEC said that the project will reduce peak energy demand, while providing support to the electric grid.

"Battery storage represents the next step in optimizing our use of renewable energy," Johnny Andrews, chief operating officer, TEC Manufacturing & Distribution Services, said in a Jan. 25 statement. "We are excited to provide this technology to our members and to showcase how battery storage can maximize the efficiency of their electric grid."

TEC's 75 member agencies serve 2 million homes and businesses in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

"TEC is a national leader in the cooperative electricity business, and this project will not just contribute to grid modernization and resiliency for its member agencies in Texas; it will serve as a tremendous learning opportunity for cooperatives serving rural areas across the U.S.," AMS CEO Susan Kennedy said.

Lead image credit: Roy Luck | Flickr



