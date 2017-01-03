3@3 on Solar PV: China, Alternative Facts, US Government

Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include the official numbers for China's annual installed capacity for 2016, how the solar industry deceives itself with "alternative facts," and some of the changes already underway with the new U.S. government in place. Check it out.



