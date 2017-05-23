CEO: WINDPOWER 2017 Has “A Brand-new Attitude”

Wind energy professionals are gathering in California this week to showcase new products and services, network and discuss the issues relevant to the growth of wind energy at the American Wind Energy Association’s (AWEA’s) annual WINDPOWER 2017 event.

Renewable Energy World asked exhibitors and companies attending the event to tell us what they will be showing on the tradeshow floor. Here are just some of the announcements we received.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Parker Hannifin is showcasing its pitch actuator, which it says combines the benefits of electromechanical and hydraulic actuation and offers higher efficiency than conventional hydraulic pitch systems, while eliminating coolers and is delivered in two ready-mounted packages per blade. The company has solutions for bearing lubrication, ventilation and condition monitoring.

Bearing manufacturer Timken is showing how its bearings can increase time between maintenance events. For instance, the company said that its Tapered Double Inner (TDI) roller mainshaft bearing can improve bearing life and system performance in three-point mount turbines by reducing axial thrust by as much as 67 percent before it reaches the gearbox.

DNV GL is launching Forecaster NOW, a forecast on-demand web portal with e-commerce enabled transactions that the company says is a first for the industry. Forecaster NOW provides users with on-demand forecasts of select power markets with hourly resolution to seven days and immediate estimates of future wind and solar plant energy production for energy traders, plant operators and other stakeholders. DNV GL will be doing live demonstrations at the company’s booth.

Technology solutions provider ABB will be showcasing a wide range of innovative products, systems, service and software solutions for the wind industry this week, including the ABB Ability digital portfolio. The company said that these tailored digital solutions span the breadth from individual devices to solutions and services for the wind and renewables markets and demonstrate how new wind generation technologies beyond the turbine — including maintenance, controls systems, analytics and substations — can improve reliability and decision making.

The Country of Denmark is exhibiting at the show – bringing some 28 companies from the world leader in wind power to the show. Denmark has shown that wind power can cover 40 percent of the country’s annual electricity consumption virtually without blackouts, By 2021, that number is expected to jump to 50 percent. Danish manufacturers and experts will be at WINDPOWER 2017 to inspire American wind energy professionals and share knowledge to strengthen the advancing wind energy sector in the U.S. The Danish pavilion is hosted by the Danish Wind Export Association (DWEA) in partnership with the Danish Wind Industry Association and State of Green, a public-private partnership founded by the Danish government and others.

Eldec LLC is showing its hoistable induction generator system that makes brazing or welding high above the ground easier.

Though it won’t be showing these at WINDPOWER 2017, ExxonMobil just launched its new educational video series for industrial operators. “The Grease Experts” features in-house grease experts Chris Decker and Toby Hlade answering questions sourced from real operators.

V-Bar and Chinook Wind, having just finalized their merger, are rolling out the company’s new name: ArcVera Renewables. The merger brings together diverse technical skill sets in atmospheric science and engineering.

CFD software company meteodyn is releasing the next version of its WT software. meteodyn WT6 has a more intuitive and user-friendly interface, said the company. In addition, visualizations have been optimized, as well as displays, categories and modules such as turbines management and climatology management.

In related news, the Board of the AWEA elected Tristan Grimbert of EDF Renewable Energy its chair.

“As we return to California, birthplace of utility-scale wind power, we’re bringing a brand-new attitude,” said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. “Big brand names are stampeding to buy wind to supply their stores and factories. With a stable national policy in place, and critical power line infrastructure on the way, we’re delivering on our promises to keep cutting costs. Wind is on track to supply 10 percent of U.S. electricity by the end of the decade.”

Kiernan hailed wind’s emergence this year as America’s No. 1 renewable energy resource in generating capacity. In the first quarter , the U.S. industry installed a new turbine every 2.4 hours on average.

Follow @REWorld for the latest tweets from the show.

Lead image: Credit: @LaurenBurm