SunPower to Supply Equipment Solutions with Drones to Global Solar Market

San José-based SunPower this week said that it now is offering its Oasis power plant platform, with drones, globally to solar power plant developers and EPC providers through a newly formed business unit, called SunPower Solutions.

“Every part of the Oasis platform is engineered to maximize energy yield, delivering a more efficient, reliable solution for long-term energy production,” SunPower President and CEO Tom Werner said in a statement. “The SunPower Oasis platform uses drones and our proprietary software to quickly survey sites and select the optimal layout to achieve project financial and energy goals. Oasis trackers are designed to flexibly accommodate steeper slopes and minimize on-site grading. EPC companies appreciate that Oasis is fast and easy to install, and end customers benefit from up to 67 percent more lifetime energy density from a given site.”

SunPower said that last September it launched its third-generation Oasis power plant, a complete power plant solution that optimizes site utilization to maximize value for customers. Product features include 50 percent fewer parts than conventional solar plant systems and an integrated solar tracker design that streamlines construction and reduces operations and maintenance costs.

Lead image credit: SunPower