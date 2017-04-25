New York to Fund Energy Storage Feasibility Studies, Demonstrations

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) last week issued a call for papers for energy storage feasibility studies and demonstration projects in New York.

NYSERDA said that a total of $15.5 million in funding is available for projects that can support renewable energy technologies, save customers money, and ease peak electric demand burdens on the power grid.

Initial concept papers will be accepted through March 1, 2020, or until all funds are committed. Through a competitive process, NYSERDA will select the best projects to submit follow-up proposals for feasibility studies or full demonstration projects. The proposals selected will receive funding to complete their studies and demonstration projects.

“Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the state is leading in the development and use of clean energy technologies, including storage,” NYSERDA President and CEO John Rhodes said in an April 19 statement. “We are now seeking the next wave of innovation to bring to customers the benefits of energy storage, and to make energy use more efficient and the environment cleaner for all New Yorkers.”

NYSERDA said that concept papers should focus on technologies that are already commercially available and have the potential for replication throughout the state. In addition, the proposed projects must show how they can support the state’s energy goals, including renewable generation and greenhouse gas reduction.