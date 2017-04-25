Flywheel Technology Recommended for California Self Generation Incentive Program

Amber Kinetics last week said that its four-hour discharge duration flywheel storage technology (FES) received a recommendation from California’s Emerging Technologies Coordinating Council (ETCC) for adoption into the state’s Self Generation Incentive Program (SGIP).

In an independent study, ETCC concluded that the FES system shifted load in a cost-effective manner.

Based on test data from a 6.25kW/25kWh flywheel, independent engineering firm ASWB conducted a financial payback analysis with three scenarios — no incentives, hypothetical permanent load shifting, and hypothetical SGIP — using a San Diego Gas & Electric time-of-use rate. In the SGIP scenario, the flywheel produced a payback of between 2.09 and 3.17 years, and an internal rate of return of between 33 percent and 49 percent.

SGIP provides incentives to support existing, new, and emerging distributed energy resources, with rebates for qualifying behind-the-meter distributed energy systems.