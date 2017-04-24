Silicon Valley Power to Fuel Theme Park with Renewable Energy

California’s Great America, Santa Clara’s 100-acre amusement park, will cover 100 percent of its electricity use with renewable energy through Silicon Valley Power’s Santa Clara Green Power program.

Santa Clara Green Power is a renewable energy program that allows Santa Clara residents and businesses to purchase 100 percent solar and wind energy.

Great America’s commitment to 100 percent wind energy — 12,810 MWhs annually — makes it one of the largest renewable energy purchasers in the Santa Clara Green Power program and a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership’s Leadership Club. This annual clean energy purchase is similar to the output of four large-scale wind turbines — reducing Great America’s carbon footprint from electricity use by over 7 million pounds of carbon dioxide each year.

“We are thrilled about Great America’s participation in Santa Clara Green Power,” said Larry Owens, SVP Senior Division Manager of Customer Services. “Their renewable energy commitment will place them among the top echelon of Silicon Valley’s environmental leaders and make it the first Northern California amusement park of its kind to choose 100 percent renewable energy.”

This commitment to wind energy through SVP’s local utility program was an obvious step for Great America, which values strengthening the community in which it does business.

“California’s Great America is proud to partner with Silicon Valley Power and is committed to doing its part to better the environment,” said California’s Great America Vice President & General Manager Raul Rehnborg. “It is important for us to reduce our carbon footprint and join the growing number of local businesses that embrace the importance of renewable energy.”

Great America joins the increasing circle of large businesses in Santa Clara that support renewable energy, including the City of Santa Clara, Intel, Applied Materials and Santa Clara University. In addition, more than 70 small businesses and 4,000 households have committed to purchasing 100 percent renewable energy through Santa Clara Green Power.