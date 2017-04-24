San Diego Utility Adds Five Energy Storage Projects to Portfolio

California utility San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) last week signed contracts for five new four-hour battery storage facilities for a total of 83.5 MW.

SDG&E said it has submitted all six contracts to the California Public Utilities Commission for approval.

If approved, two of the five lithium-ion battery energy storage facilities will be owned and operated by SDG&E to enhance regional energy reliability while maximizing renewable energy use, according to the company. In addition, AES Energy Storage will construct a 40-MW storage facility, and a 30-MW facility will be built in Miramar by Renewable Energy Systems Americas Inc.

The other storage projects, totaling 13.5 MW, will be owned by third parties, including Powin Energy, Enel through its U.S. subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, and Advanced Microgrid Solutions and constructed in Escondido, Poway and San Juan Capistrano, SDG&E said.

“These projects will add more flexibility to the system and help us to ensure reliability while providing greater levels of clean energy to all of our local communities,” Emily Shults, SDG&E’s vice president of energy procurement, said in an April 19 statement. “By building these projects, SDG&E will remain at the forefront of helping the state achieve its bold clean-energy and carbon-emission targets.”

SDG&E has a mandate to procure 165 MW of energy storage by 2020.

The utility said that the new facilities are expected to be operational between December 2019 and late 2021.