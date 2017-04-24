NRG Completes Solar Farm for Cisco’s California Headquarters

NRG Energy Inc., the largest independent U.S. power producer, completed a 20-MW solar farm in California that supplies power for Cisco Systems Inc.’s headquarters.

The Blythe II solar farm in the Sonoran Desert has a 20-year power purchase agreement with Cisco, Princeton, N.J.-based NRG said in a statement Thursday. Cisco will also get all of Blythe II’s renewable energy credits. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Blythe II is NRG’s 12th utility-scale solar project in California. It uses panels from Canadian Solar Inc., JA Solar Holdings Co. and Hanwha Q Cells Co., an NRG spokesman said in an email Thursday.

©2017 Bloomberg News

Lead image credit: Ken James | Bloomberg