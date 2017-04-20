Apple Explores Dual Land Use Solar Siting in Celebration of Earth Day

Apple is highlighting the value of dual land use solar siting in a new video it released today in celebration of Earth Day 2017.

The video, narrated by Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, explains that the solar facilities powering the company’s China operations are built high enough off the ground that the sun can both be absorbed by the panels and help the grass grow. The design promotes sustainable farming practices and helps feed local livestock — like yaks.

Watch the video below and visit us on Facebook or Twitter to let us know how you’re celebrating Earth Day on April 22.