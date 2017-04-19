New Online Tool Speeds Development of Energy Storage Systems

Energy storage and solar+storage developers now have an online tool to help them pick the right systems for their commercial and industrial projects.

San Francisco-based Geli today said that it launched the tool, called ESyst, to offer developers a complete system for design, automation, monitoring and fleet management.

“We found that our data scientists were spending more time producing site analysis reports than working on our machine-learning algorithms, so we had to find a way to enable our partners with the same analytic capabilities that we possessed in-house,” Andrew Tanner, vice president of business development at Geli, said in a statement. “Though the analytic processes that underpin Geli ESyst are quite complex, ESyst users can now size energy storage systems in just minutes.”

Features of ESyst include:

75 different hardware solution combinations, ranging in size from 30 kW to more than 1 MW, from leading suppliers such as Delta Electronics, Dynapower, Lockheed Martin, Princeton Power, Ideal Power, and LG Chem,

10,000+ tariffs in 1,300 U.S. utility territories with which users can model commercial and industrial energy storage and solar-plus-storage systems,

Detailed site analysis that presents energy and demand charges pre- and post-installation of energy storage or solar-plus-storage systems,

Downloadable project pro formas and PDF reports that detail optimal savings to be achieved with an energy storage or solar-plus-storage system

“Geli’s goal is to enable all energy project developers with the tools necessary to design and deploy intelligent energy storage systems,” Ryan Wartena, co-founder and president of Geli, said. “A robust analytics and design platform is key to providing a seamless, transparent process for development that can be tied with project performance once a system is operating.”

ESyst is free for Geli developer partners.