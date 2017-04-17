Jenn Runyon, Chief Editor of Renewable Energy World and Paula Mints, Chief Market Research Analyst with SPV Market Research discuss three hot topics in the global solar industry for three minutes each. Today’s topics include the demise of the solar lease, the fall of the yieldco and microgrids. Check it out!
