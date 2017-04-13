EPA Seeks Public Comments on Environmental Regulation Reform

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today published a notice in the Federal Register seeking public comments on environmental regulations that may be repealed, replaced or modified, in accordance with President Donald Trump’s executive order “Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda.”

Comments are due May 15 for Docket No. EPA-HQ-OA-2017-0190 at regulations.gov.

EPA’s Regulatory Reform Task Force, established by the executive order, will receive public comments and recommendations from the Offices of Air and Radiation, Land and Emergency Management, Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention, Water, Environmental Information, Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations and Small and Disadvantaged Business on rules that should be considered for repeal, replacement or modification.

In a March 24 memorandum, Administrator Scott Pruitt appointed Samantha Dravis, senior counsel and associate administrator for policy, to serve as regulatory reform officer. In addition, Ryan Jackson, EPA chief of staff, was appointed to serve as chairman of the task force.