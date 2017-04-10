Proposals Sought for Geothermal Data Management Program in Ethiopia

The U.S. member committee of the World Energy Council, the United States Energy Association (USEA), has issued a request for proposals to support the geothermal data management system of a new geothermal entity created under Ethiopia’s 2016 Geothermal Resources Development Proclamation (GRDP).

According to USEA, the GRDP called for the creation of an entity that brings together the geothermal directorate of the Geological Survey of Ethiopia (GSE) and the geothermal projects team of Ethiopia Electric Power (EEP).

The project consultant will:

Provide the geothermal entity of GSE and EEP with an introduction to geothermal data management,

Assess current geothermal data management systems and procedures,

Develop a report outlining the completed assessment and corresponding recommendations,

Provide ongoing consultancy services to the GSE and EEP geothermal entity.

USEA said that the government of Ethiopia is working to develop the nation’s 7,000 MW geothermal resources. The government has set a target generating capacity of 2,500 MW from geothermal resources by 2030.

Proposals are due April 21.

Lead image: View of Lake Awasa, Hawassa, Ethiopia. Credit: International Potash Institute Switzerland | Flickr