Nonprofit GRID Alternatives Receives Donation of 620 kW of Solar Modules

Nonprofit solar installer GRID Alternatives recently received a donation of about 620 kW of solar modules from JinkoSolar to help expand the organization’s efforts to bring solar power and job training to low-income communities in the U.S.

“JinkoSolar is proud to support GRID Alternatives, as they continue to service low-income families across the nation,” Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc, said in a March 22 statement. “Ensuring all communities have access to clean energy is extremely important to us. We applaud GRID’s unique model which provides underserved communities with the cost-saving benefits of solar and valuable hands-on training to community members interested in building a career in the solar industry.”

Erica Mackie, GRID Alternatives CEO and co-founder said that large-scale equipment partnerships with organizations such as JinkoSolar help the nonprofit bring the benefits of solar to communities that would not otherwise have access to this energy resource.

GRID Alternatives also recently formed a nonprofit partnership with Association for Energy Affordability.

The Energy Efficiency and Solar Partnership will help bring low-cost energy efficiency and solar power to owners and managers of affordable multifamily housing, who provide critical housing and services to low-income households in the New York region.