Software Upgrade at Existing AEP Storage Site Qualifies System for Frequency Regulation

U.S. utility American Electric Power (AEP) has upgraded one of its existing energy storage sites with software that will qualify it to participate in the PJM Interconnection frequency regulation market.

Greensmith Energy yesterday said it installed its GEMS software platform in a 2-MW/14-MWh sodium sulphur battery storage system that AEP has been using as backup for its distribution network in West Virginia.

“The addition of Greensmith’s software platform and their system expertise have allowed us to expand the use of this energy storage system into a revenue generating asset through the PJM frequency regulation market,” Ram Sastry, AEP vice president, infrastructure and business continuity, said in an April 4 statement. “This upgrade ensures that our Appalachian Power customers will reap the benefits of improved reliability of the grid and the revenue generated by the system through its enhanced capabilities.”

AEP is one of the largest electric utilities in the U.S., serving customers in 11 states. The utility made a $5 million investment in Greensmith in August 2015.

“Now in its fifth generation, the GEMS platform has been deployed with over 200 MW of energy storage systems using batteries from more than 16 battery manufacturers and 14 power conditioning system vendors,” Greensmith President and CEO John Jung said. “Fitted to the large installed base of sodium sulphur and other battery chemistries, GEMS can unlock the hidden value of gigawatts of storage capacity for utilities around the world.”