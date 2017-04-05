Listen Up: Getting your Solar Investment Tax Credit

It’s that time of the year…tax time, that is. Every year we get questions from customers about filling out their solar investment tax credit (ITC) form. Now, we are not tax experts (so check with your accountant), but the rules are pretty straightforward for the solar ITC.

Basically, every homeowner who installs a solar electric system or solar hot water system (not a pool heating system) gets a 30 percent tax credit on the total cost of their system. This tax credit only applies to the owner of the system, not if you have a solar lease or solar power purchase agreement (PPA). There is no need to file for the ITC if you have a lease or PPA since the corporate entity that owns your system has already collected the tax credit and depreciation benefits — reducing your monthly payments accordingly.

It only takes a few minutes to fill out the IRS “Residential Energy Credits” Form 5695. For documentation, all you need are copies of all the invoices that apply to the installation of your home solar system. For more about getting your 2016 solar investment tax credit, Listen Up to the Energy Show on Renewable Energy World.

Lead image credit: Patrick Breitenbach | Flickr