Waste-to-energy Firm Expands Plans for Five Plants in Southern Mexico

Miami-based EAWC Technologies last week said it is expanding its plan to build several waste-to-energy (WtE) power plants in Mexico.

The company signed a revised agreement with Mexico-based Tecnologias Verdes SA de CV to construct a WtE power plant in Chiapas in southern Mexico — the first of five planned for the area.

EAWC said that each plant is expected to deliver 50-125 MWh, with all five scheduled to be online no later than 2020.

The company said it will finance construction of the five plants through the placement of bonds secured by energy contracts.

EAWC expects that the five WtE plants will provide over US$300 million in equipment sales, and related royalties for use of EAWC licensed technology would provide about $90 million in fees annually beginning in 2019 for the next 15 years.